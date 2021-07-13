Tomorrow’s Health: fermented foods, detecting heart attacks & new breast cancer treatment

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A diet rich in fermented foods such as yogurt increases the diversity of microbes in the gut and lowers inflammation.

That’s according to a study from Stanford University. Previous research has linked low-microbe diversity to obesity and diabetes.

Detecting heart attacks

More people are being hospitalized for heart attacks in England than in previous years.

Researchers say there has been a modest increase after years of decline.

They suggest the increase may be due to more sensitive tests that can detect less severe heart attacks.

New breast cancer treatment

There may be a new approach to treat an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Researchers in Montreal identified a protein in “HER2 positive breast tumors” that, when blocked, makes the tumor more vulnerable to treatment and prevents it from spreading.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.