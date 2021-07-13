Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 204th edition of the Jefferson County Fair is underway and it’s the first time since 2019 that visitors have had the chance to enjoy the rides, food and entertainment in person.

County fairs across the state were all shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, because the Jefferson County Fair was held virtually in 2020, it holds on to its title of the longest, continuously operating fair in the United States.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in mid-May that county fairs could open this summer, which didn’t give organizers a lot of time to get things ready.

But, the Jefferson County Fair rose to the occasion. The agriculture tents are filled with animals and their owners, the carnival midway is ready, and food vendors are busy feeding fairgoers.

“We’re back and we’re so excited to be here. We’ve got just about everything that we would normally have. We’re going to have a great fair if you folks can just keep the rain away,” said Bob Simpson, fair president.

Simpson isn’t the only one excited to see the fair come back; so are the fairgoers.

“We used to go every year and it was kind of like a tradition. Last year was disappointing that we didn’t get to go,” said Emma Heflin, Antwerp.

“It’s nice to have the freedom back, just be out and about again,” said Anthony Beldin, Watertown.

People are able to divulge in their fair favorites.

“I like to go see the animals,” said Alissa Meyers, Sandy Creek.

“Definitely the rides,” said Heflin.

“I like the food. I don’t get on the rides. I’m too old for the rides,” said Beldin.

The fair kicked off with events like the 4H contest of champions clipping and a chainsaw carver show.

Of course it wouldn’t be the Jefferson County Fair without funnel cakes and freshly popped popcorn.

“It makes me feel great. It makes me feel wonderful. They enjoy watching me make it; they enjoy why I’m here,” said Vernon “Santa” Phillips, Kris Kringle Kettle Corn.

There’s a lot more where that came from. The fair goes through Sunday and there’s a lot more fun to be had, and a lot more lost time to make up for.

“It was a long year,” said Heflin.

