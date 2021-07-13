Advertisement

Visitors welcome return of Jefferson County Fair

Jefferson County Fair
Jefferson County Fair(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 204th edition of the Jefferson County Fair is underway and it’s the first time since 2019 that visitors have had the chance to enjoy the rides, food and entertainment in person.

County fairs across the state were all shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, because the Jefferson County Fair was held virtually in 2020, it holds on to its title of the longest, continuously operating fair in the United States.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in mid-May that county fairs could open this summer, which didn’t give organizers a lot of time to get things ready.

But, the Jefferson County Fair rose to the occasion. The agriculture tents are filled with animals and their owners, the carnival midway is ready, and food vendors are busy feeding fairgoers.

“We’re back and we’re so excited to be here. We’ve got just about everything that we would normally have. We’re going to have a great fair if you folks can just keep the rain away,” said Bob Simpson, fair president.

Simpson isn’t the only one excited to see the fair come back; so are the fairgoers.

“We used to go every year and it was kind of like a tradition. Last year was disappointing that we didn’t get to go,” said Emma Heflin, Antwerp.

“It’s nice to have the freedom back, just be out and about again,” said Anthony Beldin, Watertown.

People are able to divulge in their fair favorites.

“I like to go see the animals,” said Alissa Meyers, Sandy Creek.

“Definitely the rides,” said Heflin.

“I like the food. I don’t get on the rides. I’m too old for the rides,” said Beldin.

The fair kicked off with events like the 4H contest of champions clipping and a chainsaw carver show.

Of course it wouldn’t be the Jefferson County Fair without funnel cakes and freshly popped popcorn.

“It makes me feel great. It makes me feel wonderful. They enjoy watching me make it; they enjoy why I’m here,” said Vernon “Santa” Phillips, Kris Kringle Kettle Corn.

There’s a lot more where that came from. The fair goes through Sunday and there’s a lot more fun to be had, and a lot more lost time to make up for.

“It was a long year,” said Heflin.

For more information on the fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Amish buggy damaged near LaFargeville
Fatal Car Crash
Fatal crash in Turin shuts down State Route 12 for hours
Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

A barber cutting hair at a barbershop
Cuomo signs law to allow haircuts, shaves on Sundays
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
St. Lawrence County dispatcher
St. Lawrence County dispatch experiment getting good marks
WWNY
Golf tournament, dinner to raise money to battle rare disease