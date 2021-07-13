Advertisement

Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Waldo S. Lyman, 98, of Snell Road, passed away June 10, 2021 at his home.

Waldo was born on April 17, 1923 in Parishville, the son of the late Rex O. and Allie (Shampine) Lyman.  On December 6, 1940, he entered the US Navy, proudly serving his country during World War II.  He was honorably discharged on April 22, 1946.  Following his discharge, Waldo started with the US Merchant Marines, where he was a 2nd Mate, retiring in 1962 after 34 years of service.

Waldo is survived by his daughter, Lydia Runkle of Connecticut; his nieces and nephews, Allie M. Fries of Florida; Max O. Lyman of Georgia; Loretta C. Kovarik of Florida; Gerardette A. Tiger of New York; and Carla F. Galasso of New York; his late wife’s nieces and nephews, Kathy Davis, Keitha Campbell, Karan Grant, George Campbell, and Michael Campbell; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Waldo was predeceased by his wife, Anna (Malanki) Lyman in 2001; his brother, Max; and his sister, Florabell.

At his request, no calling hours were held and a private graveside service with military honors was held in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

