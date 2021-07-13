Woman allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into jail

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the St. Lawrence County jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Nicole Laclair allegedly had suboxone in her possession when she visited the jail on Monday.

She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

Laclair was arraigned in Morristown town court and released. She will appear again in that court at a later date.

