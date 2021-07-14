Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in Tenn. mine collapse

A collapse at a mine in east Tennessee has killed a worker and hurt two others.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person has died and two workers have been injured in a collapse at the Nyrstar Mine on Tuesday, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

WVLT reported that both workers were taken to UT Medical Center, and all other employees have been accounted for, according to Rural Metro Fire firefighters.

Rural Metro Fire along with Knox County Rescue and American Medical Response responded to the call that came in at 1 p.m.

This is the third fatality at the company’s Tennessee locations this year. 26-year-old Cody Scott Maggard, was killed in February and 35-year-old Brandon Roski, was killed in May, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The Immel is one of the three underground zinc mines operated by Nyrstar Tennessee Mines. The East Tennessee plant has over 400 employees, according to Nyrstar.

Nyrstar is the second largest zinc metal producer, covering three continents and more than 4,000 employees.

“The company extends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased employee who had worked at the mine for the past 11 years,” Nyrstar released in a statement.

Johnathan Dalton, a former employee at Nyrstar for two and a half years who worked alongside the man who died, said the man was lighthearted and always would make someone feel better when they were nervous or having a bad day.

Dalton went on to say that this man was one of the people who took his job the most seriously and was always very safe.

The Rural Metro Fire Department said the two others injured are in “serious condition” and are still at UT Medical Center.

The collapse is currently under investigation.

