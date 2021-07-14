Advertisement

Breathing new life into old paper mill site

Former St. Regis Paper Mill site(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Deferiet village leaders want to breathe new life into what once was the heart of the community.

Working with the town of Wilna, village leaders are trying to get the former St. Regis Paper Mill site designated as a Brownfield Opportunity Area by New York state.

It could mean grant money to get the site redeveloped. Others, like the Tug Hill Commission, support the effort, wanting to find a new purpose for the land.

“It’s a huge part of the physical footprint of the village, and it’s also a huge part of its history. And, if that site is left as it is, it’s really not benefiting the community at all, and really probably is a negative to some extent,” said Katie Malinowski, executive director, Tug Hill Commission.

The state’s decision will likely come by the end of the year.

