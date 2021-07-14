MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Harold V. and Lucile A. Perkins, lifelong residents of Massena will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on July 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery,

Harold passed away March 12, 2020 and Lucile passed away April 19, 2021 in Virginia.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

