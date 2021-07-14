Driver spotlight: Kevin Fetterly Jr.

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Fetterly Jr. is in the Pro Stock Division at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.

The Massena resident makes the trip every week to race at Can-Am.

He recorded his first win earlier this season at the nasty track of the north.

In the video above, he talks about his three decades of racing experience, the work it takes to compete, and the help he’s grateful for.

