Fair’s poultry, horse competitions teach young handlers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The second day of the Jefferson County Fair brought out competition between the largest of animals, and the smallest.

Wednesday was a “mane” event for the fair with the annual horse shows!

Nola Johnson was busy preparing her horse, Crockett, for the different classes: showmanship; dressage, and hunter under saddle.

“Command is my favorite class, which is like Simon Says for a horse,” said Nola.

Abby Dawson and her horse, Tobias, are no stranger to the corrals. Abby has been competing for years and she’s only 9.

“You have to show the horse that you’re the boss, and make the horse listen to you,” she said.

Older riders will tell you your relationship with the horse is just as important.

“He’s very smart; he acts like a teenager sometimes,” said Riley Sheehey, horse show participant.

Horses weren’t the only critters on display; there was was also the poultry competition.

Because it’s molting season for our feathered friends, the poultry shows are actually judged based on the handler’s knowledge, rather than the appearance of the bird.

Paul Kroll has been a certified poultry judge for 45 years. He says he loves seeing the kids get “egg-cited” over agriculture.

“It’s a good hobby for kids; it gives them something to talk about, learn, and be responsible for,” he said.

Michaela Stephens has been showing animals since she was 9.

“My biggest passion is educating the public on what we do and why it’s important, because I feel like it’s a lost trade,” she said.

Local ag leaders say that’s the big idea. Winning ribbons is nice, but learning about animals and building a relationship with agriculture is the real reward of these shows.

