Fire sweeps through Louisville trailer home

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Tuesday morning fire gutted a trailer home undergoing renovations at a trailer park on Town Line Road in the town of Louisville.

The trailer was in flames when Massena firefighters arrived shortly after getting the call at 9:58 a.m.

They began fighting the fire and Louisville firefighters were called when it was discovered the fire was in their district.

Louisville First Assistant Chief Matt LaForce said it took about half an hour to bring the fire under control.

The trailer is owned by Chris Brothers and is not insured.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.