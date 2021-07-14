Advertisement

General Beagle on returning to Fort Drum: ‘It’s beyond like. It’s love.’

Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr.
Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Two days after taking command of the 10th Mountain Division, Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. sat down for an interview with 7 News on Wednesday.

Anchor Jeff Cole and General Beagle discussed Afghanistan, reforming the way sexual assault investigations happen in the military, and how important transparency is with Fort Drum leadership and the north country community.

The general has been stationed at Fort Drum in the past, serving as the post’s deputy commanding general for support.

He spent the last three years as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in his native state, South Carolina.

General Beagle is excited to return to Fort Drum to command the 10th Mountain Division.

“It’s beyond like. It’s love. And to serve and be part of this community again means so much to us, and the commitment by us, me and my wife, Pam, now there’s a lot that we need to give back and we’re committed to doing that,” he said.

Look for more of Jeff Cole’s interview with General Beagle Thursday on 7 News This Evening.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
A group addressed St. Lawrence County legislators Monday night about their experiences and...
Legislators confronted about St. Lawrence County DSS
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

Latest News

wwny COVID-19
Jefferson County’s new COVID cases are mostly among the unvaccinated, officials say
Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site
WWNY
All-Star special airs Wednesday and Thursday
WWNY
Jefferson County Historical Society to host paranormal town hall