General Beagle on returning to Fort Drum: ‘It’s beyond like. It’s love.’

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Two days after taking command of the 10th Mountain Division, Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. sat down for an interview with 7 News on Wednesday.

Anchor Jeff Cole and General Beagle discussed Afghanistan, reforming the way sexual assault investigations happen in the military, and how important transparency is with Fort Drum leadership and the north country community.

The general has been stationed at Fort Drum in the past, serving as the post’s deputy commanding general for support.

He spent the last three years as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in his native state, South Carolina.

General Beagle is excited to return to Fort Drum to command the 10th Mountain Division.

“It’s beyond like. It’s love. And to serve and be part of this community again means so much to us, and the commitment by us, me and my wife, Pam, now there’s a lot that we need to give back and we’re committed to doing that,” he said.

