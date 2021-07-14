Advertisement

Graveside service for Karen, E. Soule, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Karen E. Soule will be 11 am Monday, July 19th at Brookside Cemetery.

Miss Soule, 67, Henderson, passed away May 19th, 2021 in Watertown.  She is survived by her sister Mary Alice (John) Spencer of Billings, Montana.  She was predeceased by her father and mother, Kenneth and Mary Soule.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown

