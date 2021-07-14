Horse shows are mane event at Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday is day two of the Jefferson County Fair and the horse shows brought out the best trots, walks, and gallops.

4-H hosted the shows, bringing out several competitors and their four-legged partners.

Nola Johnson, from Watertown’s Hobby Horse Riding, is with Crocket the horse. She says she’s only been riding for about a year, but she already feels confident with the animals.

“Honestly, the only time I get nervous is when they’re calling out the placings,” she said, “but while we’re riding, I just go with it.”

Nola and Crocket ended up earning red and blue ribbons.

4-H leaders say no matter what a competitor earns, the best part of these competitions is learning responsibility and having fun with the animals.

Wednesday was also the poultry show. Livestock shows will be both Wednesday and Thursday.

