Iris Kay (LeClair) Ellingworth, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Iris Kay (LeClair) Ellingworth on July 4th, 2021. She passed quietly after a long illness.

She is survived by her large and loving family; James (Josette) Ellingworth, Janet (James) Hammaker, Michael (Susan) Ellingworth, Gary (Debbie) Ellingworth, Steven (Denise) Ellingworth, and Tina Ellingworth; her children, Paul LeClair, Mary (Daniel) Russell, R.J. (Maria) LeClair; her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Erin, Kirstie, Lindsey, Grace and Luke; great grandchild, Liam; and to many nieces and nephews to name. She was predeceased by her parents, Warren and Mary (Schultz) and her siblings, Warren and Betty.

She will forever be known as the woman who would always cook enough for an army, and boy was she a great cook! The front door was always open. Quite literally, she never locked the front door! She wanted friends, family and all the neighborhood kids to know that they were always welcome anytime.

Each year she counted down the days to her favorite event, the Ellingworth Family Reunion! Seeing all of her brothers, sisters, their children, and longtime family friends together in one place made her happier than any other time of the year.

Her Celebration of Life will fittingly be held at this year’s Ellingworth Family Reunion where she will be reunited with her best friend, Gizmo, and together they will be laid to rest in the Village closest to her heart, Clayton, New York.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

