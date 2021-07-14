Jefferson County Historical Society to host paranormal town hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Have you seen or heard something that you can’t explain?

If you have a personal account that you’d like to share, the Jefferson County Historical Society in Watertown is the place to be this Saturday.

The museum is hosting a free paranormal town hall, which will be moderated by George Stadalski of Excelsior Paranormal Investigation.

Stadalski appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The event is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum on Washington Street.

Call or email the museum to reserve your spot. The number is 315-782-3491. The email address is admin@jeffersoncountyhistory.org.

