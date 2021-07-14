Advertisement

Jefferson County’s new COVID cases are mostly among the unvaccinated, officials say

wwny COVID-19
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A handful of new COVID cases has Jefferson County repeating its call for people to get the vaccine.

According to Scott Gray, county legislature chairman, 11 people in the area have tested positive this month.

All but one was unvaccinated. For the infected person who did get the shot, they showed no COVID symptoms.

Gray says the county’s vaccination efforts are among the most successful in the state, and wants to keep that momentum.

“This beast, as we know it, is in retreat. And, there would be nothing better than to put a stake in its heart and be done with it,” he said.

Jefferson County Public Health holds vaccination clinics at its Meade Street office every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m.

