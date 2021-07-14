June Elizabeth Ashley, 84, Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - June Elizabeth Ashley, 84, of County Rt. 16, Evans Mills, NY, passed away Tuesday evening at the Samaritan Medical Center with her daughter in law by her side.

June was born on August 29, 1936 in Stone Mills, New York to Jessie Joles and Leland Sanford, she attended LaFargeville School.

She married George L. Ashley, of Evans Mills, on July 8, 1956 at the Evans Mills Episcopal Church. The couple worked together on a dairy farm and delivered milk up until 1977. June also enjoyed her time working at Newberry’s Lunch Counter in Watertown.

After working the dairy farm, George and June resided at 24716 County Route 16 where they enjoyed looking after their many grandchildren over several years. They also enjoyed keeping many small farm animals whenever they could. June was a lover of all animals including her several dogs. Listening to old country music and watching old shows were how she passed time. The last two years she spent with her son Dan and his family, she loved seeing the baby farm animals being born and watching her grandchildren grow.

Among her survivors are her children, Carol J. Ashley, Potsdam, Barbara A. (Richard) Loomis, Montague, Ralph A. (Paula R.) Ashley, Lafayette, Ann M. LaParr, Watertown, Daniel L. (Jamie E.) Ashley, Evans Mills; 11 grandchildren, Peggy, Daniel, Michelle (Lisa), Michael (Shannon), Anthony (Rebecca) Jeffrey, Ashley, Andrew, Sarah, Matthew and Jacob; several great grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers in law, Virginia (Joe) Recor, Theresa, Beverly Hoover, Watertown, Carol (Rick) Mullins, Watertown; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, George L. Ashley on June 13, 2011, a grandson, Paul Moulton, and two brothers, Eugene and James Sanford.

Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 16th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River. The funeral service will follow on Friday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Evans Mills Cemetery.

A Celebration of life will follow the service at the Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department.

Donations may be made to the Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department 25082 County Road 16, Evans Mills, NY 13637.

