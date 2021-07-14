Meryl B. Mono, Jr., 52, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Meryl B. Mono, Jr., 52, of 258 Champion St., West Carthage died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in West Carthage.

Meryl was born on February 7,1969 in Carthage, the son of the late Meryl B. and Connie (Hoffman) Mono Sr. He attended school in Carthage. For many years he worked at Farney Lumber Company in Carthage, Kraft Foods in Lowville and finally at Johnson Bucket Factory in Carthage until retiring due to poor health.

He loved hunting and fishing and four wheeling. He was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Mono of West Carthage; three sisters: Doreen Baxter, Connie Mono (Victor Monaghan) and Joanne (Greg) Wisner, all of Carthage; two brothers: William Mono (Erika Clark) of Carthage and Leslie Mono (Brenda Bridge) of Copenhagen, several nieces and nephews and his two best friends, Kevin Smith and Aaron Lagabed, deceased. He is predeceased by his father, Meryl Mono Sr., an infant brother, Joey Mono, a sister, Mary Mono, a brother-in-law, Harry Baxter and a nephew, Dustan Wisner.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 17 at Fairview Cemetery, Carthage with Rev. Roger Mono officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, July 17 from 11.00 - 1:00pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage.

To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

