Morning Checkup: community-based imaging center

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has opened a community-based imaging center that is outside the hospital and easier for patients to get to.

Director of radiology Marie Pascolini says the imaging center opened just last month.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The new imaging center is at the Health and Wellness Plaza at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown.

It offers a wide range of services, including MRI, PET scan, CT scan, ultrasound, mammography, and stereotactic biopsy.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/imaging or by calling 315-779-5200.

