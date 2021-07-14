Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, Ellisburg, daughter of David and Lisa Bauer and sister of Madison, passed away Saturday, July 10th, 2021 in the emergency room of Lowville General Hospital.

Services are scheduled for Saturday July 17th at the Grace Community Church, Michaels Road, Adams Center. Visitation will be from 11 am - 1 pm at the church followed by a 1:30 pm funeral service.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.