New Carthage Area Hospital described as transformative project for community

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - It’s being described as a transformative project for the town of Champion community, worth nearly $100 million.

Carthage Area Hospital and the town of Champion are seeking $6 million from the federal government to help build a new $86 million hospital.

Fort Drum has endorsed the project and the application for the grant is in.

“It’s beneficial not just to the hospital project, but the entire community for that continued growth,” said Richard Duvall, CEO of Carthage Area Hospital.

The project off Cole Road and along State Route 26 in the town of Champion would put all hospital services under one roof.

It’s a challenge for sure, but help could come from the Department of Defense.

It’s the same help Watertown is looking to get to held fund a more than $7 million amphitheater in Thompson Park.

The Carthage grant request, worth $6 million, would pay to get water and sewer service connected to the now-vacant land, helping the project. It would also entice other development around the new hospital.

That’s why the town of Champion teamed up with Carthage’s hospital to apply for the grant funding.

“Along that road, there will be development that will come as a result of the hospital being there,” said Bruce Ferguson, town of Champion supervisor. “A potential mini-mall, maybe a pharmacy to go to with the hospital. Restaurants for the workers who could walk during their lunch hour and go grab something to eat.”

But for now, the focus is on securing the grant and knowing the infrastructure will be a catalyst for growth.

“It’s truly transformational. You know, not only is it going to be beneficial for the provision of health care and create so many efficiencies, it’s great for the community,” said Duvall.

Both Carthage Area Hospital and the town of Champion will now wait until August 12, when the federal government tells them if they will move on to the next round of the funding process.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.