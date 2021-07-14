Advertisement

New York takes conservative approach counting virus deaths

Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The federal government’s count of the coronavirus dead in New York has 11,000 more victims than the tally publicized by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has stuck with a far more conservative approach to counting COVID-19 deaths.

The discrepancy in death counts has continued to widen this year, according to an Associated Press review.

New York state’s official death count is around 43,000.

But the state has provided the federal government with data showing roughly 54,000 people have died with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor listed on their death certificate.

Experts say differing death tolls fuels public distrust in the nation’s pandemic response.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman allegedly tries to smuggle drugs into jail
Emergency crews responded to reports of an accident involving an Amish buggy in the town of...
Boy injured after being thrown from buggy during crash with pickup truck
A group addressed St. Lawrence County legislators Monday night about their experiences and...
Legislators confronted about St. Lawrence County DSS
From left to right: Melissa Elk, Mayquan Allen, Jamar Simmons, Jamieze Walker, Takayla Scott
5 arrested, $100K worth of coke seized in Ogdensburg
Louis Angelino III cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. He recently went to the...
Man accidentally breaks into, cleans wrong apartment

Latest News

New York coronavirus
Most New Yorkers think worst of pandemic is over, poll shows
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: fermented foods, detecting heart attacks & new breast cancer treatment
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Tomorrow's Health