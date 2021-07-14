Advertisement

Oliver Wayne Fineout, infant, of Lowville

Jul. 13, 2021
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Oliver Wayne Fineout, who was stillborn on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Lewis County Health System.

Oliver is survived by his parents, Lucas and Carlie Stanley Fineout; five brothers, Carson Camporeale; Parker Camporeale,; Marcus Fineout; Owen Camporeale; Bryson Stanley; maternal grandparents, Dawn Stanley; Jamie Stanley and step-grandmother Brenda Stanley; great-gradfather Ralph Marilley; maternal aunts, Ashley Moshier; Clarissa Moshier; step-aunt,Tiffany Brown; maternal uncles, Corey Stanley, Michael Stanley; Isaac Mashaw; Drake Stanley; step-uncle, Brian Brown; paternal grandparents, Melanie Morre and step-grandfather Kevin Halladay; Martin Fineout and step grandmother Pamela Fineout and several cousins; Oliver is predeceased by grandparents, Anna Moshier; Dorothea Stanley and Gary Fineout.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

