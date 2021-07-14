Robert Denner, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert Denner, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his children, Matt Denner, Sr. and his wife, Wendy of Heuvelton, NY, Michael Denner and his wife, Becky of Ogdensburg, NY, Melissa Denner of Ogdensburg, NY; three brothers, Douglas Denner of Hendersonville, NC; Raymond A. Denner of Ohio and Bruce O. Denner of Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Matt, Gregory, Quinton, Landan, Brittany, Elizabeth, David Denner, Bradley, and Sophie Gemmill; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Chase, Camden, and Tarren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother, Lynn A. Denner.

Robert was born on November 24, 1948, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Archie R. and Shirley (Denny) Denner. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1967. Robert later enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the USS Waddell and was stationed in Japan for two years. He was honorably discharged. Robert married Sylvia M. Boucher on April 30, 1969, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Fr. Roland Menard and Rev. John N. Huber officiating. She predeceased him on July 14, 2020. Robert first began his career in law enforcement at the Waddington Police Department, later transferring to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s, later retiring from the Ogdensburg City Police Department. Robert enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.