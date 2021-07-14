Roller coaster camp takes students on wild ride

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It can be a wild ride at rollercoaster camp at Clarkson University. It’s for students in grades 7 through 12 who are interested in STEM fields.

One event shows you what astronauts go through in micro-gravity and the impact on their bodies.

“It’s a little wonky, but … a lot of blood rushes to my head. It gets empty,” said Sophia Hartson, Brasher Falls 8th grader.

Another event shows what sensory deprivation in space can do. It’s hard to know what’s up and what’s down.

“I felt like it stopped but then it went the other way … at least that’s what I was first going for,” said Kylie Gibson, Brasher Falls 8th grader.

It’s the IMPETUS Roller Coaster Camp at Clarkson University. IMPETUS stands for Integrated Math and Physics for Entry To Undergraduate STEM.

It’s the highlight of the year for local students from area school districts interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

“It gives the kids some encouragement … that they can be successful and college bound,” said Nicole Taylor, Harrisville science teacher.

Students participate in IMPETUS projects all year at their schools and elsewhere. Students graduate into designing the rollercoaster, the camp’s namesake event. It can be a dizzying experience.

“We’re safety engineers and we do all the math to make sure the roller coaster is safe to ride and that it’s not going to harm anybody,” said Alex Horten, Harrisville 11th grader.

Thursday they’re all at Great Escape in Queensbury to ride a real rollercoaster – with a whole new perspective on it.

IMPETUS has been up and running at Clarkson and area school districts for 15 years. It has served thousands of students from St. Lawrence, Lewis and Franklin counties.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.