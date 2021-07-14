Advertisement

Scattered rain in the AM, sun in the PM

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a chance of scattered showers this morning, but we should see sunshine by the afternoon.

It’s going to be another humid day. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It stays mostly clear overnight with only a very slight chance of rain in St. Lawrence County. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday through Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs right around 80. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Friday, a 40 percent chance on Saturday, and a 30 percent chance on Sunday.

It will be sunny and in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday with a small chance of rain on Tuesday.

