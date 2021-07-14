Send It To 7: your storm shots

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers sent us videos and photos via Send It To 7 of lightning from Tuesday’s storms.

Ryan LaFex sent us video of lightning at Tibbets Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent.

Jay Grassi from Grenell Island in the St. Lawrence River sent us a photo we think should be framed.

And Angel Lafountain took video of the storm out in Copenhagen.

