Send It To 7: your storm shots

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers sent us videos and photos via Send It To 7 of lightning from Tuesday’s storms.

Ryan LaFex sent us video of lightning at Tibbets Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent.

Jay Grassi from Grenell Island in the St. Lawrence River sent us a photo we think should be framed.

And Angel Lafountain took video of the storm out in Copenhagen.

Remember you can always Send It To 7 by going to our website or our 7 News app.

