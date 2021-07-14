Send It To 7: your storm shots
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers sent us videos and photos via Send It To 7 of lightning from Tuesday’s storms.
Ryan LaFex sent us video of lightning at Tibbets Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent.
Jay Grassi from Grenell Island in the St. Lawrence River sent us a photo we think should be framed.
And Angel Lafountain took video of the storm out in Copenhagen.
Remember you can always Send It To 7 by going to our website or our 7 News app.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.