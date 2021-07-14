JOHNSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shawn P. Nicol, 40, formerly of Massena, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.

Shawn was born on July 18, 1980, in Massena, son of Paulette Donnelly and the late Lloyd Nicol. He was a graduate of Massena Central School.

He was a fork truck operator at the Wal-Mart warehouse in Johnstown. He loved listening to music and going to concerts, especially Phish concerts. He enjoyed cooking, watching sports, being outdoors, fishing and hiking.

Shawn is survived by his mother, Paulette Donnelly of Massena; his son Liam Sean Paul Nicol; his sister Lisa and Michael Hartley of Brasher Falls; his grandmother Beverly Donnelly; two nephews Kyle and Noah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Lloyd Nicol; his grandfather Paul Donnelly; great grandmother Martha Monroe; his uncle Paul Donnelly; and his aunt Gail Donnelly.

Friends may call Thursday 1-3 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Donations may be made in Shawn’s memory to 39 Serenity Place, 175 E. Orvis Street, Massena.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.