Watertown city golf tourney action continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament continued with second-round action Tuesday.

The golfers have until Wednesday to complete second-round play.

There were two matches in the championship flight.

David Marconi faced talented Rick Algie.

Algie takes the first hole courtesy of a putt that just misses dropping in.

Marconi bounces back on the second green by draining a long putt to take the hole.

Algie, though, goes on to win the matchup 4 and 3.

The late matchup of the day featured one of the best names in the field.

Bill Cool met smooth-swinging Brandon Mothersell.

These two would push each other to the limit.

Mothersell comes away with the win one up over Cool.

The final four second-round matches are scheduled for Wednesday.

