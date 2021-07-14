Watertown city golf tourney action continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament continued with second-round action Tuesday.
The golfers have until Wednesday to complete second-round play.
There were two matches in the championship flight.
David Marconi faced talented Rick Algie.
Algie takes the first hole courtesy of a putt that just misses dropping in.
Marconi bounces back on the second green by draining a long putt to take the hole.
Algie, though, goes on to win the matchup 4 and 3.
The late matchup of the day featured one of the best names in the field.
Bill Cool met smooth-swinging Brandon Mothersell.
These two would push each other to the limit.
Mothersell comes away with the win one up over Cool.
The final four second-round matches are scheduled for Wednesday.
