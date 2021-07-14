Watertown native on Confederate statues: “They really were hurtful”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown native who has been part of the battle over Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia says it was time the statues were removed.

Statues of Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were removed from their pedestals in Charlottesville last weekend, ending a four year legal battle.

The threat of the statues being removed prompted a protest by right wing extremists in 2017 which resulted in the death of one person, and injuries to 19 others.

Heather Hill has been a member of the Charlottesville city council since 2018, as the council has fought in the courts for the right to remove the statues.

Heather was born Heather Danforth, the oldest of three daughters to Doug and Cherie Danforth of Watertown. She grew up on Ward Street.

“My mom was a public school teacher and my dad worked a lot of his time in municipal government, so it was kind of put into me the importance of public service in different capacities,” Heather told 7 News Wednesday.

She settled on running for city council the day after President Trump was elected in 2016 - “It became clear to me that you’re either gonna get involved or you’re just kinda going to walk away,” she said.

So she spent much of 2017 going to city council meetings, knocking on doors, talking to people. She says the Confederate statues “weren’t even on the radar” of most people until the violent ‘Unite The Right’ protests of August 11 and 12.

“Once the events of 2017 happened, it was always gonna be a flashpoint. And they became representative of way more than just generals sitting on their horses,” Heather recalled.

“They were representative of an attack on our community, and what our community values.”

It would take four years for the city to secure the right to remove the statues - a lawsuit filed in March 2017 blocked action until the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in the city’s favor.

Now, Heather says she is “relieved” the statues have been removed.

“I started to see people glorifying these - I’m sorry - these bronze figures, like they were people. And they’re not.”

She said she would have no issue with putting the statues in “an appropriate place” where people can get the full context of what they represent.

“It’s a history we shouldn’t be trying to erase or forget, but we have to recognize that some of those symbols can do a lot of harm to people.”

She says she’s learned a lot in four years - about race and inequality, about the advantages white people have, about being a public figure.

She is not running for re-election this fall. She says you find yourself “living in a glass house,” and it’s been hard on her family - she has a husband and three young children.

But she has mixed feelings about leaving the council. “I’m having a heavy heart walking away,” she says.

“It has really changed me.”

