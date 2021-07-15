2nd-round play wraps up in Watertown city golf tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Second-round play in the Watertown Men’s City Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday.

The Watertown Golf Club was the perfect setting for the four matchups.

The first matchup of the day featured young golfer Matthew Barton taking on veteran golfer Joe Tufo.

Barton sinks his putt on the first green. Tufo matches him as they halve the first hole.

Barton struggles with a bad tee shot on hole two, but he scrambles and sinks a long putt to earn a tie on the hole.

Barton goes on to beat Tufo 5 and 4.

The next championship flight matchup, it was James Ambrose taking on smooth-swinging Shawn Thomas.

Ambrose sinks his putt to take the first hole. Thomas just rims one out on hole two.

Ambrose takes advantage and takes the hole.

Thomas, though, wins on the second playoff hole.

Also Wednesday, talented Andrew Marks faced another talented golfer, Brian Phillips.

Marks is on the mark, taking hole number one with the long putt.

Marks looks to expand his lead but the putt rims out. Phillips goes on to win 5 and 4.

The last matchup of the day had Adam Brown facing Michael Burgess. Brown won this one 2 and 1.

