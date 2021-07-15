Advertisement

Bassmaster Elite returns to Waddington(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bassmaster Elite action returns full force to Waddington after last year’s tournament was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The boats parade and then they’re off. This is the final tourney of the Elite regular-season series.

They’re competing for a total purse of $750,000.

Many of these top competitors travel with their families. They get certain questions and comments a lot wherever they go.

“How does he make a living doing this? They’re very surprised someone can actually live … being a professional angler,” said Megan Snowden, wife of angler Brian Snowden.

“Most of them say, ‘It must be nice,’ until you have one of them come and they’re, like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Jennifer Lowen, wife of angler Bill Lowen.

This year’s tournament runs through Sunday. Weigh-ins are at 3 p.m. each day.

