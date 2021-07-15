Advertisement

Blue skies & sunshine

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day with no rain in the forecast.

There may be some patchy fog early, otherwise it will be blue skies and sunshine.

It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s.

We could see a quick splash of rain overnight and there’s a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The rest of the forecast shows a risk of rain each day. That’s because of the heat and humidity. We’re not expecting any washouts.

There could be a little rain Friday morning. There’s a 40 percent chance. The rest of the day should be mostly dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent of afternoon showers on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. It will be sunny both days with highs in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be around 80 on Tuesday and around 75 on Wednesday.

