Advertisement

Celebrating the North Country All-Stars

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a celebration of the 7 News North Country All-Stars.

Wednesday evening, we aired a special honoring more than 100 students from the tri-county area who were selected as athletic, academic, arts, or career-tech all-stars.

In case you missed it, you can watch the special in the video above.

It airs again on Fox 28 at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site
Heather Hill, a member of the Charlottesville, Virginia city council, is a Watertown native.
Watertown native on Confederate statues: “They really were hurtful”
Candles
Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg
wwny COVID-19
Jefferson County’s new COVID cases are mostly among the unvaccinated, officials say
Brandon Mothersell tees off Tuesday during Watertown Men's City Golf Championship second-round...
Watertown city golf tourney action continues

Latest News

Chef Chris Manning's TV Dinner
TV Dinner: Blue Ribbon Burger
TV Dinner: Blue Ribbon Burger
TV Dinner: Blue Ribbon Burger
All Star Special in July.
Broadcast Special to Honor All Stars
TV Dinner
TV Dinner: strawberry season