Delayed parade held on fair’s second day

By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s normally how they cap off day one, but after bad weather Tuesday, Wednesday was the night for the Fireman’s Parade at the Jefferson County Fair.

Led by the sheriff’s office color guard, police vehicles and fire trucks went by as folks in the crowd looked on.

One of those trucks was a 1940s-era apparatus labeled Hollow Hose Company.

One onlooker was disappointed the parade was called off Tuesday but made sure to come back Wednesday night.

“We did come here for a little bit, but we saw that there weren’t a lot of people here and it was about to storm, so we left,” Zackery Feisthamel said. “Just seeing everyone who supports the community like firefighters, policemen, state troopers -- everyone.”

