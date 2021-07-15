Advertisement

DPAO members & firefighters all have fun on Monsignor McCarthy night

By John Pirsos
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day that some have circled on the calendar.

“It’s something I look forward to every year,” Watertown Fire Captain Richard Little said. “It’s something I’m going to do every year that I can until I retire.”

He’s talking about DPAO night at the Jefferson County Fair. That’s when city of Watertown firefighters buddy up with people from the Disabled Persons Action Organization and enjoy the rides, from the carousel to the scrambler.

It’s a tradition that Father Mac -- that’s Monsignor Robert McCarthy -- started years ago.

“This is now my 11th year doing it,” firefighter Matt Carpenter said. “You know, it’s a great time, we get to take the kids out, this is their only way they can go on these rides, is with us.”

And they enjoy every second of it. DPAO member Vicky Giles has a favorite ride: “The Tilt-a-Whirl! Because it’s fun.”

And she didn’t get dizzy, either. She says this is something she looks forward to every year. “Lot of fun. Get out of the house, too.”

“It’s something they all look forward to every single year and they’ve been asking about it, so I’m glad that it finally happened,” short-term respite coordinator Kristina Miller said.

Monsignor McCarthy Night at the Jefferson County Fair is something both DPAO members and...
Monsignor McCarthy Night at the Jefferson County Fair is something both DPAO members and Watertown firefighters look forward to.(WWNY)

As much as the DPAO individuals enjoy it, the firefighters say they love it just as much.

“It’s one of the greatest parts of the job, to be honest,” Little said. “When we’re with these individuals, the smiles that they have on their faces, it pays back to us greater than we can give to them.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Regis Paper Mill site
Breathing new life into old paper mill site
Heather Hill, a member of the Charlottesville, Virginia city council, is a Watertown native.
Watertown native on Confederate statues: “They really were hurtful”
Candles
Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg
wwny COVID-19
Jefferson County’s new COVID cases are mostly among the unvaccinated, officials say
Brandon Mothersell tees off Tuesday during Watertown Men's City Golf Championship second-round...
Watertown city golf tourney action continues

Latest News

Watertown Rapids outfielder Dylan Broderick has been a catalyst for the team’s offense this...
Rapids outfielder Broderick makes his mark this season
Dylan Broderick
Led by the sheriff's office color guard, the Jefferson County Fair Fireman's Parade was held...
Delayed parade held on fair’s second day
Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s LeRay Street