MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - If you live near Massena, you may have felt the ground shaking a little bit last night.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the area just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the United State Geological Survey, it happened about six miles from the village of Massena.

Some who live in the area say it felt like a large truck driving by.

