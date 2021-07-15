Advertisement

Edward W. Sudol, 96, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Edward W. Sudol, 96, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Norwood are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mr. Sudol passed away early Thursday morning at the Highland Home.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Edward W. Sudol.

