Gary Lee Paro, 70, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Gary Lee Paro, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his home.

Gary was born on January 21, 1951 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Erwin G. and Barbara J. (Matthews) Paro. He attended Hermon-Dekalb Central School. Two prior marriages ended in divorce.

Gary was a laborer, working for various places, until he became disabled. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

Surviving are four sons, Richard and Kathy, Brian and Tracy, Jason and Sofia and Adam Paro; a daughter, Emma Paro; two sisters, Shirley and Leon French and Deborah and Donald Baker; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gary is predeceased by his parents and a son, Michael Paro.

In keeping with Gary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be private at the Hermon Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared on line at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.