Gloria M. Garlough, 88, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Gloria M. Garlough, 88, a resident of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

Mrs. Garlough passed away suddenly late Wednesday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Gloria M. Garlough.

