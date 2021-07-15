NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Michael A. Bregg, 66, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk, with a reception to follow at Bregg Winery in Norfolk.

Michael passed away on June 6, 2021 in a boating accident in Norfolk.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Michael A. Bregg.

