NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Thomas H Rheaume, 80, a resident of Rogers Drive, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mr. Rheaume passed away on February 15, 2021 at his home with his family at his side.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Thomas H. Rheaume.

