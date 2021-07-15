Advertisement

Jefferson County operating as if COVID Delta variant is here

Coronavirus Delta variant
Coronavirus Delta variant(Associated Press)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a lot of buzz nationwide about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is reportedly stronger and easier to transmit. But, we may never know if it makes it to our neck of the woods.

Jefferson County has had a handful of new COVID-19 cases this month - 14 at last glance.

Public Health Planner Stephen Jennings says it’s unclear if any are due to the Delta variant, but the county is erring on the side of caution.

“We’re operating as if it’s here,” said Jennings.

According to Jennings, the Centers for Disease Control takes a statewide approach when screening tests for the strain.

So, the county probably won’t ever know if it’s here.

“We don’t get, in turn, a report that tells us in Jefferson County they found so many people,” said Jennings.

The variant is in New York, but Jennings says it’s not as prevalent as other states.

“That’s because so many of our population are vaccinated, and so many in Jefferson County are vaccinated. We’re really doing well,” said Jennings.

He wants to see more people in the county to get the shot, in part, to protect themselves from the Delta variant.

“It’s much more powerful. People contract it much more easily. If you’re not vaccinated, you’re at much, much higher risk,” said Jennings.

But, even if a COVID patient was determined to have the strain, would that change how they were treated?

Jennings and other local health officials say no.

