Joint chiefs discussed possible Trump coup, book says

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations...
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(Evelyn Hockstein | AP / Evelyn Hockstein)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - CNN is reporting that top U.S. generals feared former President Donald Trump would attempt a coup following the 2020 election.

The reporting is based on an excerpt from a new book, “I Alone Can Fix It.”

According to CNN, the authors, both Washington Post reporters, recount a plan discussed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley and the other joint chiefs to resign one by one should Trump give orders they considered to be illegal, dangerous or ill-advised.

Milley, the top-ranking U.S. military officer, is a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

The book the story is based on is set to be released next Tuesday.

