NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Jacob M. Ladouceur, 29, a resident of Ballston Spa and formerly of Norfolk will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding.

Burial will follow in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.

Jake passed away tragically on January 14, 2021 in an automobile accident.

For a complete obituary and to view Jake’s memorial video, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Jacob M. Ladouceur.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.