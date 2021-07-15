Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, of Ellisburg

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Natalie Kathryn Bauer, 15, passed away Saturday July 10th, 2021.

Calling hours will be Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 11 am – 1 pm at the Grace Community Church, Michaels Road, Adams Center, NY followed by a funeral service to begin at 1:30 pm.

She is survived by her parents David and Lisa Bauer and her sister Madison; her grandparents Gail Overton and Frank and Arlene Bauer; her uncles Brian “Bri Bri” Overton, Joe (Kim) Bauer, John (Carla) Bauer, cousins and her god mother Mary " Mae Mae” (Bruce) Alford. She was predeceased by her grandfather James “Jim” Overton.

Natalie was born in Syracuse March 29, 2006, a daughter to David and Lisa Overton Bauer. She would enter the 10th grade in the fall. Throughout middle school and high school she played volleyball, softball and soccer. She spent most of her time making memories with her sissy and her best friend Lilly. When she wasn’t in the pool, she was making tik toks and memories with her friends. Her favorite thing to do with her mama was shopping , watching netflix and snuggling. She enjoyed hunting and playing sports with her father. She loved to spend time hunting, fishing, tubing and riding four wheelers with her Uncle Bri Bri.

She had a special place in everyone’s heart. Her smile and beautiful blue eyes would light up a room.

In lieu of flowers, Natalie would want you to make a memory with your family and make a tik tok.

