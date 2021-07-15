Advertisement

Office for the Aging ready to greet seniors at Jefferson County Fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s day three of the Jefferson County Fair and the Office for the Aging is pushing for a big senior attendance.

The office has designated Thursday as Senior Day and will be hosting presentations and workshops inside the fairgrounds arena.

The office wasn’t able to host its annual seniors picnic due to capacity restrictions, so they decided to come to the fair instead.

Officials say it’s a chance for seniors to get out after being stuck at home during the pandemic and to learn what services are available.

“Everyone is saying ‘oh, my God, I haven’t seen you in a year and a half’ and it’s the truth,” Office for the Aging director Kathleen Kazakoff said. “So, it’s a liberating event so we are hoping as many seniors will come out.”

Kazakoff says office staff will be in the arena through early evening on Thursday and in the afternoon on Friday to help or answer any questions.

