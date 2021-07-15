Ogdensburg police seize guns, grenade launcher, arrest 2 on weapons charges

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police arrested 2 people on felony weapons charges after seizing loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion explosive munitions.

City police charged 32-year-old Curtis Redmond, no fixed address, and 23-year-old Shelby Lajoy of 822 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, on counts of criminal possession of a weapon. (See their photos below)

According to police, they tried to stop a vehicle on South Water Street in the city on Wednesday evening.

Police said the driver, Redmond, who was wanted on a bench warrant, fled from officers into a wooded area.

A multi-agency search for him was conducted in the area using the Ogdensburg Police Department’s K9, search teams on land and on a boat in the Oswegatchie River.

Police said they found a loaded semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun with an attached grenade launcher, concussion explosive munitions, and a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol inside the vehicle Redmond was driving.

Redmond was ultimately found in the wooded area and was arrested.

Lajoy, the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested at another location in the city.

Police said Redmond and Lajoy were awaiting arraignment in city lockup Thursday afternoon.

The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the U.S. Border Patrol and Ogdensburg citizens who offered their boat to be used by officers.

Curtis Redmond (WWNY)

Shelby Lajoy (WWNY)

