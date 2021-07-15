The other causes of the labor shortage

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The labor shortage in the north country is nothing new. But, one local official says the cause runs deeper than just the pandemic.

From Kraft Foods and AMF to McDonald’s and Stewart’s, Lowville has become littered with “now hiring” signs. But what’s causing all these signs to pop up?

“The number one reason throughout the nation has been retirement. And right now, with the stock market the way it is, people feel comfortable,” said Cheryl Mayforth, director, The WorkPlace.

The exact reason why the places in Lowville have openings is unknown, but community members are starting to notice.

“Jeb’s in Lowville is hiring. All kinds of places, Stewarts. There’s a lot of them, I can’t think of them,” said Marsha Stanford, Lowville resident.

Stanford has lived in Lowville for decades. She says it’s uncommon to see so many hiring signs in the village.

Mayforth says the issue runs deeper than retirement. The pandemic had a lot to do with it, too, specifically virtual learning, which has kept women home to care for kids.

“The labor participation rate nationally for women is as low as it was in 1978,” said Mayforth.

Mayforth thinks in-person learning will be a step in the right direction, freeing up parents’ schedules.

She also points to stimulus checks during the pandemic. She says they helped hold the economy together at the time, but now we’re seeing the downside to the extra money.

“People had extra money. People were bringing home more money on unemployment - especially during the $600 era - than they were making at their jobs,” said Mayforth.

Mayforth says that as a result of these labor shortages, she’s expecting employers to raise salaries and improve benefits to give people an incentive to get back into the workforce.

