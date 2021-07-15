Rapids outfielder Broderick makes his mark this season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids have Thursday night off before hitting the road again Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Rapids return home next Monday against Auburn.

Watertown Rapids outfielder Dylan Broderick has been a catalyst for the team’s offense this season, hitting at the top of the order and setting the table for the rest of the lineup.

The Pitt-Johnstown product entered last weekend in the top 10 in batting in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League with a .355 average.

In the video, Rob Krone talks to the talented player, who’s making his mark this summer.

